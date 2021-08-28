iPhone 13 series is coming! Here's how much it is likely to cost
Aug. 28—The season of smartphone launches has already begun. Samsung launched its next-generation of foldable display smartphones earlier this month and next in line is the Apple iPhone 13 series. If reports are to be believed, Apple will launch the iPhone 12 successor at its fall event on September 14, the lineup will be available for pre-orders on September 17 and it will go on sale on September 24. Now, a new report talks about the pricing of Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 series smartphones.www.tribuneledgernews.com
