Tamil Nadu: 1 dead as under-construction flyover collapses in Madurai

By Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 6 days ago

Aug. 28—A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday, killing one person. Fire and rescue personnel were on the spot, reported news agency ANI. Dr A Rathinavel, dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, said that a person died in the collapse. According to the regional news...

