Assam CM Sarma denies rumours about delaying school reopening in state, asks police to investigate fake news

By Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 28—Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked the state police to investigate a fake message, which he claimed was making the rounds on WhatsApp, about the reopening of schools in the state. The CM took to Twitter to confirm that the message that was being circulated as tweeted by him was false and asked the public to not pay attention to it.

