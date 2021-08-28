Cancel
Mumbai's Nariman Point will be under water by 2050, says civic body chief; explains why

By Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 6 days ago

Aug. 28—Within 25 to 30 years, South Mumbai's Nariman Point, the state secretariat will go be engulfed by the rising seawater level, Mumbai municipal corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal has recently said. There are enough warnings that nature is giving, but if people do not wake up, the situation will take such a dangerous turn that 80 per cent of areas like Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point and Mantralaya will just disappear, Singh said. The disaster will not be for the next generation to witness, the civic chief said, adding that people from this generation only will see it as it might take place in another 25 years.

