India will always stand by its own people: PM Modi says on Afghanistan crisis

Aug. 28—Despite several challenges, India is evacuating its people from war-torn Afghanistan and will continue to do so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he unveiled renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial through video conferencing. "If any Indian is in crisis anywhere in India, the country stands with all its might. Be it the challenges of Corona or the Afghanistan crisis. Operation Devi Shakti brought back several people from Afghanistan. There are many challenges and the situation is difficult," PM Modi said.