Masks must be worn in all Iowa courthouses no matter vaccine status

Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Face coverings must now be worn for anyone entering an Iowa courthouse, regardless of their vaccination status against COVID-19. Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen said in the order, issued Friday by the Iowa Supreme Court, that the court needs to find a middle ground between reducing the virus’ spread and the court’s “commitment to conduct the important work of the courts,” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.

