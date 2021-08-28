Masks must be worn in all Iowa courthouses no matter vaccine status

One county in Iowa has two county seats and two courthouses, and it's been that way for generations. Lee County, in the very southeastern tip of Iowa, has not one courthouse, but two. It's the only one of Iowa's 99 counties that has two county seats. According to ereferencedesk, it was actually the Legislature of the Territory of Wisconsin that named Fort Madison the county seat. At least the first one. That happened way back on January 18, 1838. 183 years ago. Construction on the courthouse would be completed in early September of 1842. End of story, right? Oh, that was just the beginning.