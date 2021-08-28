Masks must be worn in all Iowa courthouses no matter vaccine status
Face coverings must now be worn for anyone entering an Iowa courthouse, regardless of their vaccination status against COVID-19. Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen said in the order, issued Friday by the Iowa Supreme Court, that the court needs to find a middle ground between reducing the virus’ spread and the court’s “commitment to conduct the important work of the courts,” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.www.bakersfield.com
