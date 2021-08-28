West Bengal provides relaxation to coaching centres, can open at 50% capacity
Aug. 28—The West Bengal government gave a major relaxation to coaching centres for competitive examinations while extending other restrictions already in place till September 15. Announcing the additional relaxations, the state government said coaching centres for competitive examinations may remain open with 50% capacity "following Covid appropriate protocols and regular sanitization of the centres." The relaxation will come into effect starting September 1.www.tribuneledgernews.com
