Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book review: Can these last debutantes adapt to a changing society?

By DAVID ARNDT FOR THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Free Lance-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValerie de Vere Cole stumbles at her presentation before the king and queen of England in 1939. As the niece of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain hobbles forward, self-doubt cripples her; she cannot imagine how she fits in among these beautiful débutantes, each one more alluring and with a more spectacular pedigree than the last. Valerie can focus only on her neglectful mother, her departed alcoholic father, and the charity of her extended family that she must rely upon. How can she ever live up to the expectations of London society during glamorous balls, afternoon teas and social visits? So begins Georgie Blalock’s “The Last Debutantes.”

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#Skeleton#Queen Of England#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Related
TV Showsthefallonpost.org

Book Review -- Miracle Country on hoopla

Hoopla is a digital media service offered by Churchill County Library that allows you to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, and TV shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet, or phone – and even your TV! Titles can be streamed immediately or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later. We have hundreds of thousands of titles to choose from, with more being added daily.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Bootleg Stardust

Set in 1974, Dixon’s colorful novel takes the reader on a journey through the height of the 1970s rock world, and follows the ups and downs of high-school dropout Levi Jackson, a red hot guitar player who lands an audition for a prominent band who are recording at London’s Abbey Road Studios. What ensues is a tale that demonstrates the power of music to bring people together—and break them apart—and the courage it takes to find your own voice while navigating egos, jealousies, and deceptions.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker. The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”
Lima, OHLima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

The Briscoe family is once again the talk of their small town when March returns to East Texas two years after he was caught having an affair with his brother’s wife. Within days of March’s arrival, someone is dead, marriages are upended, and even the strongest of alliances are shattered. In the end, the ties that hold them together might be exactly what drag them all down.
Books & Literaturevandegriftvoice.com

The Priory of the Orange Tree Book Review

Tolkien, Faulkner, Moby Dick. You can hear the collective groans from the masses at the mere mention of such difficult literary works. Though their size is daunting, they have something special that not all books can claim – bragging rights. This summer I took it upon myself to attempt to...
Books & Literaturefinewoodworking.com

Book review: The Guide to Woodworking with Kids

Woodworker and teacher Doug Stowe brings 40 years of experience and thought to his wonderful The Guide to Woodworking with Kids, a book for those who recognize that young brains learn best through hands-on activities. Valuable to both experienced and prospective instructors, Stowe’s book provides the foundation on which to build a whole program or a single project. It includes basic knowledge about hands-on instruction, as well as valuable teaching methods, effective project types, and critical tools. Built on historical examples, personal experience, and contemporary pedagogy, the book revolves around tools: workbenches, planes, toolboxes, and, maybe surprisingly, knives. At a basic level, tools teach safety and trust. At a higher level, correct tool use enhances the growth of children’s brains. Stowe hasn’t written a step-by-step recipe book. He’s provided examples and expects the instructor will pick what works for them to create a lesson plan. He also expects that the object of the instructor’s craft will become the student, not the project.
Books & Literaturekeizertimes.com

Book review: "The Secret History of Food"

Your morning cuppa joe came from Hawaii last month. Mixed with a little milk from a farm upstate, it's the perfect pick-me-up. When you add cereal from Iowa, grapefruit from Arizona, and a tiny bit of chocolate from Pennsylvania, you're set for awhile. And when you're hungry again, grab a napkin and bite into "The Secret History of Food" by Matt Siegel.
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

Book Review: Black essays can help gain new perspective

Surely, you've got opinions; everyone does these days. You have ideas about this and that, you've given things a lot of consideration, and you know how you feel. It's nice to have your mind made up. Now you can move on and maybe, with these great books, you can see what others think, too...
Books & Literaturewshu.org

Book Review: Forgotten in Death

Forgotten in Death is the 53rd book in J.D. Robb’s Eve Dallas murder mystery series, as in fill-in-the-first-word: “_____ in Death,” the first book being Naked in Death in 1995, and the one before this one, Faithless in Death. I confess — before this new one I had read no...
Books & Literaturetheflucobeat.com

Book Review: The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Hannah Hall thought she knew her husband, Owen Michaels, that is until he goes missing and secrets start to get uncovered. She’s beginning to find out that Owen isn’t who he said he was, and Bailey, his teenage daughter, maybe the key to helping her unravel the truth. However, Bailey isn’t too fond of Hannah.
Books & Literaturecrowrivermedia.com

BOOK REVIEW: A book to help you find work

Another sign went up nearby yesterday: “NOW HIRING!”. That’s great, because you’re looking for a job now. You want to work where you’re appreciated and you want to be paid accordingly. Something interesting would be great, maybe a job with a title — but how do you find that kind of position in today’s job market? In “Next Job, Best Job” by Rob Barnett, you’ll learn how to search.
Morgan County, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Historical society hears about book

Suzanne Verticcio and Linda Ryan present a program on their book, “Literary Ladies: The First 130 Years of the Wednesday Class,” to those attending the recent annual meeting of the Morgan County Historical Society at Hamilton’s. The Wednesday Class is a 134-year-old women’s literary society. The book is available at Our Town Books.
Religionftc.co

Corporate Worship: A Book Review

Matt Merker wrote Corporate Worship because he knows that there is a connection between who the congregation sees themself to be and how they worship as a church. In order to do understand corporate worship, “we must understand the local church. When we approach the Sunday service with a biblical view of the church body, it transforms how we engage in gathered worship.” (p.26).
Moviesramascreen.com

Key Ingredients of a Successful Book-to-Film Adaptation

It is no surprise that even though the movie industry is on the rise, it still often goes hand-in-hand with book publishing. For instance, these days, it is an exception to the rule if a book becomes truly iconic without the movie industry’s help. This is due majorly to the fact that most people nowadays have a fast pace of life and would prefer to watch a 1,5-hour film over a 400-page read.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Alicia Keys is adapting her own song “Girl on Fire” into a book.

The IP adaptation boom continues apace, this time with something fun: Alicia Keys is adapting her song “Girl on Fire” into a young adult graphic novel about a 14-year-old girl, Lolo Wright, and her telekinetic powers. Girl on Fire, co-written by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams, will be published by HarperCollins on March 1st. Though Keys has written two books prior to this one—Tears for Water: Poetry & Lyrics and the memoir More Myself: A Journey—this is her first foray into YA.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Paula Hawkins on reading mysteries and crime fiction

British author Paula Hawkins’s career was lagging, at best, when she gave fiction one more shot and published “The Girl on the Train” in 2015. The story of an alcoholic woman who thinks she’s seen a murder went on to sell more than 20 million copies and be adapted into a major film starring Emily Blunt. In her newest, “A Slow Fire Burning,” a young man is found gruesomely murdered on a houseboat. Hawkins divides her time between London and Edinburgh.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric’s New Tactic, Carter And Quinn’s Intimate Chat Changes Everything

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) can’t figure out what he wants. One minute, he is telling Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) that he wants their marriage back. The next minute, he pushes Quinn away because of his erectile dysfunction. After stumbling upon a private conversation, Eric will try a new tactic in his marriage.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
Theater & Dancedistrictchronicles.com

Zoe Saldana kisses husband Marco Perego at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, were red-hot at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival. The couple packed on the PDA at Thursday night’s “The Hand of God” premiere, where Saldana, 43, stunned in a red Dolce & Gabbana floor-length sequined dress. Perego, 42, looked dapper himself in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy