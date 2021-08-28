Book review: Can these last debutantes adapt to a changing society?
Valerie de Vere Cole stumbles at her presentation before the king and queen of England in 1939. As the niece of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain hobbles forward, self-doubt cripples her; she cannot imagine how she fits in among these beautiful débutantes, each one more alluring and with a more spectacular pedigree than the last. Valerie can focus only on her neglectful mother, her departed alcoholic father, and the charity of her extended family that she must rely upon. How can she ever live up to the expectations of London society during glamorous balls, afternoon teas and social visits? So begins Georgie Blalock’s “The Last Debutantes.”fredericksburg.com
