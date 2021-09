SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It would be hard to imagine a better season opener for Lincoln girls soccer than the one the Cougars put together Monday night. When you have a player score a hat trick in the first eight minutes of the game, and your starting goalkeeper ends up being more involved in attack than in goal, things are probably going pretty well. That was precisely the case for Lincoln, which crushed visiting Magnolia 11-0 to open its 2021 campaign.