Willmar, MN

United Night of Worship

By KWLM Nes
willmarradio.com
 7 days ago

(Willmar, MN) Everyone is invited to a United Night of Worship at Robbin's Island Park in Willmar Sunday afternoon. Organizer Doug Reese with the group Faith at Work says it will be similar to the event held ten years ago that drew 3500 people to the Willmar Civic Center on the 10-year anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Nearly two dozen area Christian churches will be participating. United Night of Worship begins at 4 p.m. at Robbins Island Park in Willmar. Please bring a lawn chair. There will be shuttle service from the Willmar Community Center and the Uptown Willmar Mall, near Aldi's.

www.willmarradio.com

