Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Minnesota Twins Shut Out Milwaukee Brewers in Series Opener

By Learfield Wire Services
willmarradio.com
 7 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the series opener Friday night at Target Field. Twins left-hander Andrew Albers pitched five-and-a-third innings of three-hit ball and had two strikeouts for his first victory in eight years. Albers is in his third stint with Minnesota after spending the last three seasons in Japan. Alex Colome' threw a perfect ninth for his eighth save. The Twins held the Brewers to five hits. Josh Donaldson did all of Minnesota's scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning. Brewers starter Eric Lauer allowed two runs on six hits over four-and-two-thirds innings to take the loss. Outfielder Avisail Garcia was ejected for arguing a third strike call in eighth inning. Charlie Barnes is schedule to start for the Twins this evening (Saturday 6:10 p-m) against Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Homer
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Andrew Albers
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBWiscnews.com

Nolan Arenado hits 2 of Cardinals' 6 home runs in blowout of Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina appreciated the magnitude of the career milestone they reached Friday night. They were more concerned about boosting the St. Louis Cardinals' playoff hopes. The longtime teammates formed St. Louis' starting battery for a 300th time and played key roles in the Cardinals' 15-4...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Twins Take Series in 6-4 Win over Brewers

The Brewers have three times as many ejections as extra-base hits in a bizarre border battle with the Twins this weekend. Adrian Houser's performance was another oddity in tonight’s 6-4 loss to Minnesota. He was brilliant early on, keeping the Twins scoreless and hitless through three innings, Then, he surrendered four runs in the fourth. He seemed to recover in the fifth, performing the rare feat of a three-pitch inning, but unraveled again in the sixth.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ San Francisco Giants

The Brewers are coming off a frustrating weekend in the Twin Cities but will hope to shake things off with a potential playoff preview in the Bay Area. The San Francisco Giants still lead the NL West as their surprising season continues, but their lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers is down to 2.5 games as the calendar turns to September. While the Brewers’ playoff spot is likely all but wrapped up, even if the team decides to take their foot off the gas pedal over the next month, they could still play a big role in helping decide the NL West between this series and the regular-season closing series against the Dodgers.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Brewers bid to continue strong play in opener vs. Twins

After winning their fifth consecutive series and 10 of 12 series since the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Brewers will begin a seven-game trip Friday night with the opener of a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins. Left-hander Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.59 ERA) will start the opener for the Brewers, who...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Jace Peterson has emerged as a surprise contributor for the 2021 Milwaukee Brewers

A successful baseball team needs depth. The 162-game season is a long and winding road filled with ups and downs, and an entire roster cannot remain completely healthy for the whole year. This creates opportunities for those who were not otherwise counted to be contributors to become potential role players. Having quality depth can be the difference between a club being sunk by injuries or staying afloat when their roster is at less than 100%.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Game Thread #131: Milwaukee Brewers (78-52) @ Minnesota Twins (57-72)

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to salvage a game in what has been a disappointing series for them in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Twins. Aaron Ashby takes the mound for the Brewers, while Griffin Jax gets the ball for the Twins. Lineups are as follows:. First pitch is scheduled for...
MLBPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Twins Beat Brewers, Control Series 2-0

The Minnesota Twins took game two at Target Field against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. After three scoreless innings, the Twins took a 4-0 lead. The Brewers responded in the fifth with four of their own to tie it up. Minnesota pulled ahead to 5-4 in the sixth and notched one more in the seventh to come out on top 6-4.
MLBwsau.com

Twins Shut Down Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers could only manage five hits in a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins Friday night at Target Field. Eric Lauer pitched well for Milwaukee but gave up a two-run homer to Josh Donaldson and that was all the Twins would need. With the...
MLBGrand Forks Herald

Brewers top Twins 6-2 to avoid series sweep

Rowdy Tellez belted a three-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Luis Urias also went deep and Kolten Wong had two doubles and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Christian Yelich and Jackie Bradley Jr....
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

Brewers seek to salvage series finale against spoiler Twins

The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers will turn to rookie left-hander Aaron Ashby on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis as they try to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid being swept by the American League Central cellar-dwelling Minnesota Twins. Ashby (0-0, 4.15 ERA), rankedthe team's No. 8 prospect by MLB...
MLBrock947.com

Brewers Take Finale From Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers avoided a sweep at the hands of the floundering Minnesota Twins with a 6-2 result at Target Field. Luis Urias gave the Crew their first lead of the series with a solo home run in the 2nd inning. Rowdy Tellez followed that with a three-run shot in the following frame to build the lead to 4-0.
MLBnumberfire.com

Avisail Garcia out of Milwaukee's Sunday lineup against Twins

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia is not starting in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia will head to the bench after Jace Peterson was moved to right field and Pablo Reyes was announced as Sunday's third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 303 batted balls this season, Garcia has...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sunday's Twins-Milwaukee recap

Tellez had just one hit, but he made it count. Tellez crushed a pitch from Griffin Jax 454 feet to right-center for a three-run home run that sparked Milwaukee to an easy victory. BY THE NUMBERS. 11 Games with at least one hit for Jorge Polanco in his last 13.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Rebuilding Cubs, Twins meet in opener of two-game series

The old slogan, “Wait Till Next Year” applies to both the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins as they open a two-day series on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. However, both clubs are already in the midst of getting a head start on evaluating some of their talent for the 2022 season after trading away some veteran cornerstone players before the trade deadline.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Ober Shines In Twins Win

(Detroit, MI) -- Bailey Ober earned his second win of the season after giving up just two Tigers runs in six innings during a 3-2 Twins victory. The de facto Twins ace struck out five and walked nobody in a make-up game of a July postponement. The Twins scored all of their runs in the fourth inning when Jorge Polanco singled in a run ahead of Josh Donaldson's two-run homer. Alex Colome tossed a scoreless ninth for his 10th save. Minnesota also announced Randy Dobnak will return from the 60-day injured list to start for the Twins on Friday. The Twins begin a series with the Cubs tonight.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Cubs Top Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Five Cubs pitchers combined to give up just one run as Chicago took down the Minnesota Twins 3-1 last night in Minneapolis. Zach Davies started for the Cubs and went four-and-a-third innings in his start, then the bullpen picked him up with four-and-two-thirds scoreless frames. Manuel Rodriguez got the win for Chicago in relief, and Rowan Wick earned his first save of 2021. Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ each had a solo home run for the Cubs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy