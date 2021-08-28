Minnesota Twins Shut Out Milwaukee Brewers in Series Opener

The Brewers are coming off a frustrating weekend in the Twin Cities but will hope to shake things off with a potential playoff preview in the Bay Area. The San Francisco Giants still lead the NL West as their surprising season continues, but their lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers is down to 2.5 games as the calendar turns to September. While the Brewers’ playoff spot is likely all but wrapped up, even if the team decides to take their foot off the gas pedal over the next month, they could still play a big role in helping decide the NL West between this series and the regular-season closing series against the Dodgers.