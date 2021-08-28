Minnesota Twins Shut Out Milwaukee Brewers in Series Opener
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins blanked the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the series opener Friday night at Target Field. Twins left-hander Andrew Albers pitched five-and-a-third innings of three-hit ball and had two strikeouts for his first victory in eight years. Albers is in his third stint with Minnesota after spending the last three seasons in Japan. Alex Colome' threw a perfect ninth for his eighth save. The Twins held the Brewers to five hits. Josh Donaldson did all of Minnesota's scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning. Brewers starter Eric Lauer allowed two runs on six hits over four-and-two-thirds innings to take the loss. Outfielder Avisail Garcia was ejected for arguing a third strike call in eighth inning. Charlie Barnes is schedule to start for the Twins this evening (Saturday 6:10 p-m) against Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser.www.willmarradio.com
