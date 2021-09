Update: This article has been revised to include a ruling on the Texas law issued by the Supreme Court late Wednesday. Most people expected Roe v. Wade to end — if the conservative-dominated Supreme Court decided to do away with the precedent — in a blockbuster, end-of-term court decision. The landmark decision instead died — at least in Texas, where a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday — because of a few procedural maneuvers from the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.