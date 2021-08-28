Cancel
Willmar, MN

MMA Event at Willmar Civic Center

By KWLM News
willmarradio.com
 7 days ago

(Willmar, MN) A first-of-its-kind event is coming to Willmar Saturday night. CFX and Fight For You is bringing mixed martial arts or MMA fighting to the Willmar Civic Center. Eric Means says they will feature top local amateur talent who will go at it in a locked octagonal cage. The main event will feature Angel Pacheco taking on Damion Hill. Unfortunately former KMS wrestler Joel Bauman, who was also going to fight, had to bow out of his scheduled fight for health reasons. The group was able to get permission from the City of Willmar to sell liquor at the event. Doors open at 6 and the fighting starts at 7.

