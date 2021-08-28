Cancel
The dangers of leaving children alone in or around cars

By Gayle Bludau
Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Texas leads the nation in child heatstroke deaths, the state did go nearly seven months into 2021 without a child dying from heatstroke in a vehicle. Sadly, that changed on July 16 when a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Tyler, making this the first heatstroke death of the year in Texas and the ninth child heatstroke death for the nation in 2021. These deaths are totally preventable.

