The dangers of leaving children alone in or around cars
Although Texas leads the nation in child heatstroke deaths, the state did go nearly seven months into 2021 without a child dying from heatstroke in a vehicle. Sadly, that changed on July 16 when a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Tyler, making this the first heatstroke death of the year in Texas and the ninth child heatstroke death for the nation in 2021. These deaths are totally preventable.www.victoriaadvocate.com
