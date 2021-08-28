The dangers of leaving children alone in or around cars

Single and multiple pet adoptions rose to an all-time high during the pandemic, as both individuals and families looked for a bright side to being stuck at home. Usually when you get a puppy, you have a checklist of 100 things you want to expose them to in their first 100 days to help ensure they are confident and well-socialized. This includes a ringing doorbell, meeting people of all different races, ages and heights, walking on different types of surfaces and greeting neighborhood dogs. The necessity of you going to work or social events forces you to work on crate training and leaving them home alone.