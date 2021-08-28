Cancel
NFL

Marcus Kemp hopes he’s proven something to the Chiefs ahead of roster cutdown

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp spoke to reporters after Friday night’s 28-25 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings — a good indicator that he will make the team’s initial 53-man roster next week. Kemp finished the game with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown — a...

