Behind a second half surge, visiting Guntersville rallied past host Fairview on Friday night to claim a 34-19 win over the Aggies in the Region opener for both teams. The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) opened the scoring with Cole McCarty and Brandon Fussell connecting for a long pass that led to the first of four Logan Pate touchdowns and a 7-0, but the ‘Cats struggled to find momentum the rest of the half, with Fairview getting a pair of second quarter touchdowns, but failing to convert either try, taking a 12-7 lead into the locker room.