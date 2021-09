Due to the rising price of metals, we've been hearing a lot about the theft of catalytic converters lately. A friend of mine had her catalytic converter stolen in the middle of broad daylight on a Saturday afternoon. Michelle was dining at a restaurant in a big city at a busy strip mall! Michelle drives a Toyota Prius which is one of the most targeted models catalytic thieves are looking to hit. The Police told Michelle that it probably took the thieves less than two minutes to cut it out of her car. She now has a $3,300 repair bill. Grateful, her insurance company is covering everything except for a deductible.