Chip Kelly Talks Running Game, Defense and Depth In Win Over Hawaii

Mike Tuiasosopo the depth at the defensive tackle position... “I tell you what - and I know he got nicked up a little bit - but Robert Hentz II was coming. He had a tremendous as offseason of some work as anybody in d-tackle room. I'm looking for great things from him. Not only just maturity wise, but really honing in on some details that we talked about at the end of last season on things that he needed to get fixed. But, he's obviously in better shape, (he’s) stronger, plays much better technique. We’re really looking forward to his work. Then, Tyrone Taleni is another young man that can help us in a variety of spots. He's gotten himself improved both on and off the field, in the weight room. We're counting on him to be part of the rotation.”