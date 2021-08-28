Cancel
VIP AUDIO 8/28 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman (10 Yrs Ago): Lesnar-Orton conclusion at Summerslam, death of Chyna, Reigns, Ambrose, Nakamura vs. Joe at Takeover, more (110 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents this weekend’s Interview Classics from ten years ago with “X-Pac” Sean Waltman who talks about the Miz-Daniel Bryan segment on Talking Smack, NXT Takeover with a focus on Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe, the Randy Orton-Brock Lesnar conclusion at Summerslam, fans booing Roman Reigns, the awkward Steve Austin interview with Dean Ambrose, the death of Chyna, and much more including live callers and email questions.

