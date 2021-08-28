Giants vs. Braves Gamethread
It's time for the second game in a three-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves, and the Giants are turning things over to the man who has been their best pitcher since the All-Star break: Logan Webb. Webb has gone 12 straight starts without allowing more than two earned runs, a span in which the Giants have gone 11-1. On the year, Webb has a 2.84 ERA and a 3.10 FIP, with 105 strikeouts to 28 walks in 98.1 innings.www.giants365.com
