New lenses for Leica L-mount from Panasonic and Venus Optics

Today, Panasonic is announcing their new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S. This is for the Leica L-Mount–so you'll be able to use it on their full-frame bodies like the Panasonic S5. We know some folks aren't the biggest Panasonic S fans, but they've taken a major step forward with firmware updates. And if anything, this new Panasonic 24mm f1.8 S will work splendidly on the Leica SL2s, which I think is probably the best L mount camera. For sure, it's designed for landscape photographers. But believe it or not, you'd be shocked. Panasonic provided us with portrait photos. That means that they're just that confident about the image quality.