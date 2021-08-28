Cancel
Mariners lose third straight to Salvador Perez and the Royals

By SCOTT HANSON SEATTLE TIMES
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

SEATTLE — The Mariners might have nightmares for a long time about Kansas City Royals slugger Salvador Perez. Perez has been a one-man wrecking crew against the Mariners, whose playoff hopes have dwindled rapidly in his wake. Perez hit grand slams Thursday and Friday that were pivotal in Royals victories,...

