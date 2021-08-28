Cancel
NFL

Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Tests positive for COVID-19

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Suh (illness) has tested positive for COVID-19, independent NFL journalist Aaron Wilson reports. Suh was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday and did not travel with the team to Houston. After confirmation of a positive test, his route back to Tampa Bay's roster is difficult. The 34-year-old may be able to clear protocols in time for the season opener Aug. 9, but his conditioning may be impacted by the illness.

