Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Tests positive for COVID-19

Suh (illness) has tested positive for COVID-19, independent NFL journalist Aaron Wilson reports. Suh was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday and did not travel with the team to Houston. After confirmation of a positive test, his route back to Tampa Bay's roster is difficult. The 34-year-old may be able to clear protocols in time for the season opener Aug. 9, but his conditioning may be impacted by the illness.