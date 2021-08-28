Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Expected back Monday

Off to Coors Field go the D-backs. It seems like a long time since we were last here. Indeed, it was: the previous series in Colorado was back in May 21-23. Defeat in the finale not only gave the Rockies the sweep, it dropped the Diamondbacks into the cellar of the NL West, where they have remained ever since. Without checking the standings, I was wondering if the D-backs’ decent form since the All-Star break might have given them a chance of climbing out of there this series. Turns out I grossly under-estimated just how terrible Arizona were in May and June. The D-backs come into this one 141⁄2 games back - not in the division, but of the Rockies for fourth. Ouch.