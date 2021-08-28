Cancel
Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Expected back Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Tapia (toe) is expected to return from the injured list for Monday's game against the Rangers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Tapia has been out since early August with a strained big toe, but he's nearly ready to return after going 3-for-6 with a steal in a pair of rehab games. The Rockies seem confident in his ability to run, as they're considering starting him in center field down the stretch to keep Connor Joe in the lineup in left.

www.cbssports.com

