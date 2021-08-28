Cancel
Mathew Sexton: Waived by Pittsburgh

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Steelers waived Sexton on Saturday. Sexton -- along with fellow wideout Anthony Johnson -- was among nine players let go by the Steelers on Saturday as they make moves to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster by Tuesday. The 2020 undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan reportedly has run a 4.3 40-yard dash and could make an intriguing option for a team in need of speed on the outside.

www.cbssports.com

#Pittsburgh#Steelers#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#Eastern Michigan
