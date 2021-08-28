Cancel
Wiggins, CO

Smoke From Grass Fire Near Wiggins Shows Up On Radar

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

WIGGINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire sparked near Wiggins, southwest of Fort Morgan, on Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Office of Emergency Management call it the Bijou Fire.

A satellite image from National Weather Service-Boulder shows a smoke plume moving west.

Wiggins Rural Fire Protection District says the fire started near County Road 8 and County road O. They urge residents to stay away and not travel east on County Road 5/Highway 52.

Colorado’s Office of Emergency Management says they are helping local authorities.

Some people in the Denver metro area reported smelling smoke.

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
Colorado State
Fort Morgan, CO
Denver, CO
Wiggins, CO
