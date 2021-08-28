Smoke From Grass Fire Near Wiggins Shows Up On Radar

WIGGINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire sparked near Wiggins, southwest of Fort Morgan, on Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Office of Emergency Management call it the Bijou Fire.

A satellite image from National Weather Service-Boulder shows a smoke plume moving west.

Wiggins Rural Fire Protection District says the fire started near County Road 8 and County road O. They urge residents to stay away and not travel east on County Road 5/Highway 52.

Colorado’s Office of Emergency Management says they are helping local authorities.

Some people in the Denver metro area reported smelling smoke.