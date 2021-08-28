UVA Volleyball Goes 2-1 in First Tournament

In the first official matches of the season, UVA volleyball (2-1, 0-0 ACC) finished 2-1 in a tournament played at the University of Maryland. On Friday night, the Hoos dropped the opening match 3-1 against the host Maryland Terrapins (1-0). After losing set one by a score of 25-21, UVA was able to hit 0.250 as a team with 11 kills in the second set to even the score. However, the Terps responded to take the final two sets, using 11 total blocks to lead them to victory, 7 of which came from Rainelle Jones. Sam Csire led Maryland with 13 kills, Sydney Dowler had 36 assists, and Milian Gomillion had an impressive 25 digs in the match. For the Hoos, Grace Turner led the way with 13 kills and 4 blocks, and setters Ashley Le and Hannah Predergast had 19 and 11 assists apiece.