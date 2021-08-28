Cancel
Nashwauk, MN

Ardythe ‘Ardy’ B. Wirtz

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArdythe B. Wirtz, 89, longtime resident of Nashwauk, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Homestead Nursing Home in Deer River, Minn. She was born April 19, 1932 to Howard and Irene (Hansen) Nelson in Bartlett Township, Min. Ardy achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and was employed as an RN for the Hibbing General Hospital. She was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk, and the Buck Lake Improvement Club. She was an active member in the church and was a member of the Altar Society. She had been a former Girl Scout leader. Ardy had many pastimes. She was an avid photographer, swimmer and loved reading. She water skied until she was 75 years old. She enjoyed gardening, washing clothes (according to Kevin), making wine, bread and everything was from scratch!

www.mesabitribune.com

