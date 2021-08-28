Mary Lucia Zupancic

Cancel
A Memorial Open House will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at The Cremation Society of Minnesota, St. Paul, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN 55119, (​651) 212-4030, to remember Mary Zupancic who died on Aug. 21, 2021. A private burial will take...

Tomah, WIwwisradio.com

Mary Ragen

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 11:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 315 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Burial will be at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Weds at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the services.
San Luis Obispo, CAPrinceton Daily Clarion

Mary Oldham

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Mary Oldham passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021, in San Luis Obispo, California. She was born in February of 1924, in Owensville, Indiana to Levi and Daisy Mae Hurt. She grew up on their farm and enjoyed helping her mother with their family owned diner. Once Mary travelled to California, she was hooked!
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen says that his wife Denise has died, three years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. “My heart is aching. My beautiful wife, Denise, passed peacefully from Glioblastoma,” Rosen said in a tweet Monday afternoon. My heart is aching. My beautiful wife, Denise passed peacefully from Glioblastoma. She didn’t “lose” her battle with Brain Cancer, she lived her life to the fullest for the past 3 years. My eternal thanks to the Givens Brain Tumor Center and the Little Hospice House. Love, Mark pic.twitter.com/jFXoB0oEFL — Mark Rosen (@KFANRosen) August 30, 2021 “She didn’t ‘lose’ her battle...
Chisholm, MNmesabitribune.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held at MDC

CHISHOLM — Participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser is personal for the Galatz family of Hibbing and members of their team, Patsies PT Crazies. Greg Galatz said five years ago his granddaughter, Serena, suggested they start up the team in honor of Greg’s wife and Serena’s grandma, Patsy Galatz, who at 57, in 2011, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Religioncsl.edu

Dear alumni

A new academic year has arrived at the Seminary. It was launched with the fanfare of Opening Service with installations of new faculty and staff, a presidential inauguration and dinner, and the Opening Weekend Hymn Festival. A lot of hoopla! But some wonderful hoopla after all of the isolation and cancellations of the last two years. And what better way to enter the new school year than invoking our gracious God, hearing His Word, petitioning His aid, singing His praises and having a party?
College SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

St. Thomas partners with KSTP 1500-AM, hires Corbu Stathes as new radio voice

St. Thomas announced Wednesday it will partner with KSTP-AM 1500 and SKOR North for broadcasts this fall as the Tommies start their first season in Division I athletics. They also have hired Corbu Stathes to be the play-by-play voice for Tommies football and men's basketball. Stathes spent 14 seasons broadcasting Gophers women's basketball and has also done play-by-play for Gophers volleyball and the St. Paul Saints.
Lifestylemesabitribune.com

Fall is here, time to hunt

That familiar smell in the air — no, not the smoke — and that color change in the leaves you’ve been noticing over the past week or so means fall is nearly here and for many Minnesotans, that means hunting seasons. The following is a preview of some of them.
O'neill, NEholtindependent.com

Wiekamp, New Senior Pastor Of Faith Community Church

“Oh wow, let me get my head around that for a minute!” Those were the first thoughts Ethan Wiekamp had when it was initially suggested that perhaps he consider applying for the lead preaching role at Faith Community Church. “Dr. Fitch delivered me at St. Anthony’s, I attended grade school in the 1912 building (may it rest in pieces), I wore a green vest and white pants as I danced on the shamrock during St. Pat’s...I loved my upbringing in O’Neill, I just never thought I’d be back in O’Neill, bringing up my kids.” Yet here he is, back in the Irish capital, pastoring the church that he grew up in - Faith Community Church.
Musicmesabitribune.com

VEMA to host block party at Olcott Park

VIRGINIA — A community block party is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Olcott Park in Virginia. The event is being hosted by Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA) of Northern Minnesota, and is free and open to the public. “It’s just another opportunity to bring people in the community...
Educationmesabitribune.com

Going back to school, going back to work

As Iron Range students return to the classroom, some are also returning to work. Work-based learning is providing students with real-life work experiences while still in high school. Work-based learning programs which operate as partnerships between businesses and schools, are expanding across the region. “There's been a movement in industrial...
Ohio Statemesabitribune.com

House DFLers visit Ohio to tour Cliffs’ HBI plant

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday, a group of Minnesota House DFL lawmakers toured Cleveland Cliffs’ Direct Reduction plant that produces hot-briquetted iron (HBI) in Toledo, Ohio. The state-of-the-art plant, completed in 2020, uses ore from Northshore Mining in Babbitt as feedstock. It is the first and only HBI producer in the Great Lakes Region.
Books & Literaturemesabitribune.com

Library notes

The Hibbing Library is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. You can now come into the library for express browsing and computer usage. We still encourage use of our curbside service whenever possible, if you prefer. We offer online story time on our Facebook page and free book giveaways at Bennett Park and the HRA during the Meet Up and Chow Down program.
Agriculturemesabitribune.com

Loggers relieved to get back to work

Northern Minnesota loggers can get back in the woods. The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday lifted a four-day restriction on heavy equipment within the Superior National Forest as cooler weather, recent rain and shorter days have tempered the potential for wildfires. It means area loggers, who since Monday had been...
Dresden, NYchronicle-express.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the members at St. Paul's will be busy with a fun activity. We will be hosting a “Free Family Fun Day” for our neighbors and friends. This event will be held on the church grounds at 135 Hamilton St. from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. that Saturday. There will be games, crafts, face-painting, free hot dogs, and more! There will also be a “Priceless Yard Sale” with household items, jewelry, toys, games, books, puzzles, and more which everyone can “shop” for and take home for free! There will be no charge for anything that day ... it is a day just of fun and visiting with friends and members of St. Paul's. Join us that day and find a treasure that you have needed or wanted and walk away with a smile on your face!
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

St. Paul schools require vaccines for teachers and staff

Vaccines needed. KARE reports: “ The St. Paul Board of Education approved in unanimous vote Friday morning a requirement for all teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. The measure makes the district among the first in the state to do so. … The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 15.”

