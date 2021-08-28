Cancel
Duluth, MN

Wendy Jo Nelson

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Wendy Jo Nelson, 59, of Virginia, died Monday Aug., 9, 2021, at Essentia Health in Duluth. Wendy was born in Aurora, Minn., to Rosemary and Elmer Nelson Jr. She was one of eight siblings. Wendy worked at Range Area Vocational Supports until her retirement in 2015. Wendy enjoyed listening to music, going on scenic drives, walks in the parks and picnics. She also enjoyed spending time with her housemates, going to zoos and animal sanctuaries, shopping and going out to eat. Wendy was always on the move, she had a great sense of humor and a giggly laugh.

