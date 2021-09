Margie Anderson (Emmet’s wife) from Eveleth, Minn., passed away at the age of 82 in the loving care of her family after a long battle with respiratory disease. At the age of 21, Margie married her beloved husband Don on April 25, 1959, and her family quickly grew. In 1970 and three kids later, the family moved from Duluth to Eveleth and a new life, new house and a new career for her husband began.