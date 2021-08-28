Norma Graham

Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken presents Alex Graham with the 2020 Hopkins Firefighter of the Year award during a ceremony in July, an event that was postponed last year due to the pandemic. The Henry F Moore Firefighter of the Year was established in 1985 and named after the first fire chief as a way to recognize firefighters who have gone above and beyond for both the fire department, the city and their fellow firefighters. “This year’s Firefighter of the Year meets and exceeds all of the criteria established for this award,” said Specken during the ceremony. “This firefighter has shown complete dedication to the department and has always shown a positive and selfless attitude towards other members of the department and the public.” Graham joined the department in 2018 after living in Hopkins for several years. Being a firefighter was something Graham said he felt he could do for his community. So, he applied, was hired as a paid on-call firefighter and hasn’t “regretted it for a minute,” he said. Being with the department for three years, Graham said he was surprised to be a recipient. One of the coolest things about receiving the award is being nominated by his fellow peers, he said, which shows him that other people are recognizing the work he is doing.