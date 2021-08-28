Lillian May Krause

Jeanna May Honer met her heavenly father on Aug. 22, 2021 after 94 years spent with many generations of her family. She passed in the comfort of her home on Torch Lake. Jeanna was born on Oct. 16, 1926 in Jackson, to Theo (Wolcott) and Fred Willard. Growing up, she spent many hours in dance classes, piano lessons and working at the dime store earning money to buy books. She read late into the night under the covers with a flashlight with her sister on guard so as not to get caught. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1944. In her senior year yearbook, the caption above her picture reads: beauty, brains, and more beauty – truer words have never been written. She graduated from Michigan State College with an art degree in 1948 where she was a proud member and social chairwoman of the Sigma Kappa Sorority.