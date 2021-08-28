Cancel
Obituaries

Lillian May Krause

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLillian May Krause, 97, died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Dells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dell Rapids, S.D. She was born in Elcho, Wis., on May 28, 1923 to Ernest and Merlinda Knoke. Lillian was united in marriage to Gilbert Albert Krause on Feb. 10, 1945, in Wild Rose, Wis. Gilbert and Lillian made their home in Hibbing, Minn., where she worked as a Registered Nurse in the Hibbing General Hospital and the Adams Clinic. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church.

