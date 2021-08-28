Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Michael A. Ronchetti

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael A. Ronchetti, 70, Duluth, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in St. Lukes Hospice. He was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Dec. 8, 1950, to Oliver and Virginia (Montelioni) Ronchetti. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School where he was active in football, swimming, track, and played trombone in various bands. Michael received his Juris Doctorate from St. John’s University and William Mitchell School of law. He had worked as a maintenance supervisor of three group homes. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Jaycees, and a bowling league. Michael married Carleen Erickson in Virginia, Minn., in 1974.

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Virginia State
Duluth, MN
Obituaries
City
Duluth, MN
City
Virginia, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Hibbing High School#Juris Doctorate#William Mitchell School#Inurnment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
New York City, NYNBC News

Death toll rises to 49 after Ida batters East Coast

The death toll rose to 49 on Friday as the East Coast cleaned up after the remnants of Ida unleashed destructive tornadoes and record rain and floods. The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 25 people died in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said six more people were missing.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy