Michael A. Ronchetti, 70, Duluth, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in St. Lukes Hospice. He was born in Hibbing, Minn., on Dec. 8, 1950, to Oliver and Virginia (Montelioni) Ronchetti. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School where he was active in football, swimming, track, and played trombone in various bands. Michael received his Juris Doctorate from St. John’s University and William Mitchell School of law. He had worked as a maintenance supervisor of three group homes. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Jaycees, and a bowling league. Michael married Carleen Erickson in Virginia, Minn., in 1974.