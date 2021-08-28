Kurt Bradley Winans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Gary Bradley has been part of the WHNT family for more than four decades. For a lot of our viewers, Sunday mornings wouldn’t be the same without him. He moved to Huntsville in July 1979 to lead the flock at Mayfair Church of Christ. He started sharing his message on television the following year. “Every Tuesday night, I would drive up on Monte Sano and we would get started,” he recalled.