Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Kurt Bradley Winans

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Bradley Winans, 57, of Mountain Iron, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2021 at his home.  . Kurt was born in Virginia, Minn., on April 12, 1964 to Archie and Gladys Winans. Kurt was a graduate of Mountain Iron High School. Kurt then went on to obtain his Auto Body degree in Brainerd.   Kurt enjoyed being outdoors, wheeling, snowmobiling, game nights, and time with his family. Kurt was the owner of East Range Auto Body and loved to see the work he had done going down the roads.  

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Iron High School#East Range Auto Body#Range Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

One on One with Pastor Gary Bradley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Gary Bradley has been part of the WHNT family for more than four decades. For a lot of our viewers, Sunday mornings wouldn’t be the same without him. He moved to Huntsville in July 1979 to lead the flock at Mayfair Church of Christ. He started sharing his message on television the following year. “Every Tuesday night, I would drive up on Monte Sano and we would get started,” he recalled.
Sportscolonialsportsnetwork.com

Robert Bradley, Contributor

Robert Bradley is a junior at RMU and a contributor for CSN. He is an avid sports fan from Pittsburgh and in his spare time loves creative writing.
Militarymesabitribune.com

Take a Vet Fishing event a winner

LAKE VERMILION — Smoke from the massive Greenwood fire in northern Minnesota blanketed Lake Vermilion last Thursday, but it didn't keep a contingent of some 60 military veterans from trying their luck in the Take a Vet Fishing event. Take a Vet Fishing is a non-profit charitable organization created in...
Musicmesabitribune.com

VEMA to host block party at Olcott Park

VIRGINIA — A community block party is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Olcott Park in Virginia. The event is being hosted by Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness (VEMA) of Northern Minnesota, and is free and open to the public. “It’s just another opportunity to bring people in the community...
Relationship Advicemesabitribune.com

Engagement announcement

Laura Badavinac and Patrick Evans are pleased to announce their engagement. Laura is a 2013 graduate of Greenway High School and has a diploma in dental assisting, and AAS and Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene. She is employed as a dental hygienist at Rowell Family Dentistry and Schroeder Family Dentistry. Parents of the bride-to-be are Rob and Becky Badavinac of Pengilly.
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

FRIDAY FICKS: A tribute to 'Doc Scheer,' a centenarian who was a giver

A century. One hundred years. A long time to live. A century. One hundred miles. A long way to ride. I have cycled the distance, but not yet the years. My wife's uncle reached the century mark in August 2020 and passed away a few days later. You may remember Carol's uncle, a man affectionately known in this community as "Doc Scheer," a beloved and revered pediatrician who cared for generations of children in New Britain and central Connecticut.
New Britain, CTBristol Press

FRIDAY FICKS: A tribute to 'Doc Scheer,' a centenarian who was a giver

A century. One hundred years. A long time to live. A century. One hundred miles. A long way to ride. I have cycled the distance, but not yet the years. My wife's uncle reached the century mark in August 2020 and passed away a few days later. You may remember Carol's uncle, a man affectionately known in this community as "Doc Scheer," a beloved and revered pediatrician who cared for generations of children in New Britain and central Connecticut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy