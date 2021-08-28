Kurt Bradley Winans
Kurt Bradley Winans, 57, of Mountain Iron, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2021 at his home. . Kurt was born in Virginia, Minn., on April 12, 1964 to Archie and Gladys Winans. Kurt was a graduate of Mountain Iron High School. Kurt then went on to obtain his Auto Body degree in Brainerd. Kurt enjoyed being outdoors, wheeling, snowmobiling, game nights, and time with his family. Kurt was the owner of East Range Auto Body and loved to see the work he had done going down the roads.www.mesabitribune.com
