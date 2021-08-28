Lorraine A. Meyer (Templin), 84, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2021, at Providence Place Retirement Home in Minneapolis. Lorraine was born on May 23, 1937, in Brainerd, Minn., to Henry and Daisy (Imm) Templin. She grew up in the Brainerd area and graduated from high school there. Lorraine married Howard Meyer and they raised their daughter, Robyn in Hibbing. Lorraine was a longtime nursing assistant at Leisure Hills and in Buhl and deeply enjoyed working with and caring for our community’s seniors.