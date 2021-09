A new academic year has arrived at the Seminary. It was launched with the fanfare of Opening Service with installations of new faculty and staff, a presidential inauguration and dinner, and the Opening Weekend Hymn Festival. A lot of hoopla! But some wonderful hoopla after all of the isolation and cancellations of the last two years. And what better way to enter the new school year than invoking our gracious God, hearing His Word, petitioning His aid, singing His praises and having a party?