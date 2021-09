With deadline day over a familiar race has started up again – the quest to sign Erling Haaland – with Manchester United framed as front-runners. While Cristiano Ronaldo was the biggest name involved in a Premier League transfer in the just-closed window, ESPN says his return to United serves a double purpose in that the club hopes it will help them lure Haaland next summer. Haaland is said to be a huge admirer of Ronaldo and this may tip the balance United’s way ahead of other interested clubs including Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.