BC-Results Saratoga-13-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

13th_$50,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy. 10 (9) Home for Christmas (J.Rosario)10.805.904.10. Off 6:52. Time 1:45.07. Firm. Scratched_Bella Principessa, Reeley Psyched, Killoean Rose, Elegant Laoban. Also Ran_Constitutionalrage, Love's Misery, Grace in Motion, Sister Luck, Tessler, Decreed, She's On Point, Spanish Dreamer, Dancing Firefly. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-2-2-10) 5 Correct Paid $166.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-2-2-10) 4 Correct Paid $58.75. $1 Pick 3 (2-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $39.00. $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-8) paid $349.00. $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-8-6) paid $517.15. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $10.30. $1 Exacta (10-5) paid $47.75. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $9,406,527. IST $41,974,989.

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-6-Add

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-6-Add

6th_$10,645, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy. Off 10:10. Time 1:26.40. Fast. Also Ran_Cabin John, Hoochiecoochie Sam, Mister Henry Lee, Harrykeepthechange. $0.2 Pick 3 (6-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $4.29. $0.2 Triactor (1-4-6) paid $5.60. $1 Exactor (1-4) paid $7.30. Quinella (1-4) paid $11.80. $0.2 Superfecta (1-4-6-3) paid $19.44. TOT $589,423. (c)...
BC-Results Canterbury Park-3-Add

BC-Results Canterbury Park-3-Add

3rd_$11,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, showers. Off 6:15. Time 1:37.11. Muddy. Scratched_Gone Cruising, Direct Impact. Also Ran_Soviet, Holy Muchacho. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-1/2-3) 3 Correct Paid $9.35. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $5.10. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $11.90. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $16.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights...
BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-3-Add

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-3-Add

3rd_$2,800, trl, 2YO, 3½f, clear. 2 (2) Fishin Off the Wagon (J.Valenzuela)3.403.002.40. Off 1:52. Time 1:75.46. Fast. Also Ran_Ts Suddenly Famous, Fire Warning, Justified Splash, Wagon Dream. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $22.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-7-4) paid $67.36. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-7) paid $105.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
BC-Results Gillespie County Fairground-11-Add

BC-Results Gillespie County Fairground-11-Add

BC-Results Gillespie County Fairground-11-Add,0090. 11th_$11,200, alc, 2YO, 3f, cloudy. Off 5:35. Time 1:56.72. Fast. Scratched_Pure Jess Cartel. Also Ran_Hock Rod, Ra Man Hiclass, Poolie, Moonin J Lo, The Louisiana Cowboy, Dumont Moon. Exacta (9-1) paid $37.20. Quinella (1-9) paid $20.20. Superfecta (9-1-7-8) paid $1,231.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all...
BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-5-Add

BC-Results Golden Gate Fields-5-Add

5th_$33,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 3:52. Time 1:10.38. Fast. Also Ran_Draw Me, Tiz Fake News. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-4-2/5-2-2) 5 Correct Paid $167.25. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-2/5-2-2) 4 Correct Paid $35.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $5.15. Daily Double (2-2) paid $12.20. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $7.70. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-5) paid $9.65.
BC-Results Ellis Park

BC-Results Ellis Park

1st_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., cloudy. Off 12:51. Time 1:02.89. Firm. Scratched_Another Rachel. Also Ran_Venus in Furs, Beyond a Million, Mapped Out, Decaf. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $29.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $14.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Ellis Park Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

Ellis Park Results Friday September 3rd, 2021

1st-$12,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 21.740, 44.820, 56.710, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.890. Trainer: Brian Lynch. Winner: CH F, 3, by Munnings-Cape Lady. Scratched: Another Rachel. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Ms Temptation119523-½3-½1-11-2¾J. Leparoux2.00. Sunset At Mallory119134-½4-½4-2½2-2¼E. Morales3.40. Fantastic Riva119312-½2-hd2-13-hdC. Hernandez3.30.
Gulfstream Park Results Friday

Gulfstream Park Results Friday

1st_$23,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy. Off 2:02. Time 1:13.34. Fast. Scratched_Tsayonara Slew, Look Up to Heaven, Da Furious Cat, Mila. Also Ran_Reneesdreamgirl, Amazin Queen, Dolcisima, Katies a Lady, High Heaven, Pure Ambition, Beautiful Rosalia, Kingston Queen, Suspiciously Sweet. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $51.10. Quinella (2-3) paid $69.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-13-11) paid $182.98. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-13) paid $149.00.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Early Entries, Wednesday September 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Moody Woman , 120A. Bocachica2-x-xAnthony Farrior. 2Two Step Sally , 120D. Araujo2-x-xTina Malgarini-Mawing. 3I B Nasty (L), 120F. Peltroche5-3-5Gregory Viands. 4Love California (L), 120R. Latchmanx-x-xJohn McKee. 5Hannahs Red Ruby (L), 120V. Rodriguez2-4-4Michael Sterling. 6Jack's Ruca (L), 120J. Villegas4-6-xMichelle Knoblauch-Perez. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
Evangeline Downs Entries, Thursday

Evangeline Downs Entries, Thursday

1st_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 4½f. 2nd_$21,500, mdn cl $20,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 5f. 3rd_$28,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. 4th_$30,500, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 7½f. 5th_$10,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Ambassador House120Miss Mabelee117. Rock On Cowboy120P T's Flash115. Gottatakehimto120El Ward118. Schemer123Thirsty Wind123. 6th_$18,500, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up,...
Del Mar Results Combined Friday

Del Mar Results Combined Friday

1st_$39,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 3:31. Time 1:41.26. Firm. Scratched_Kazan, War Treaty. Also Ran_Stirling Drive, Sea of Liberty, French Getaway, Wesphire, Play Chicken. $1 Exacta (3-8) paid $30.90. Quinella (3-8) paid $32.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-1-6) paid $65.31. $0.5 Trifecta (3-8-1) paid $55.85. (c) 2021 Equibase Company...
Gamblingchatsports.com

PokerStars’ Ben "Spraggy" Spragg Reaches Day 2 of the WCOOP $2K Thursday Thrill

September 2 was Day 12 of the $100 million guaranteed World Championship Of Online Poker (WCOOP) and the series showed no signs of slowing down. Two massive events reached their resepctive Day 2s under the watchful eyes of the PokerNews Live Reporting team, while 15 players go into the weekend being able to call themselves a WCOOP champion.
BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 2nd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 3rd_$2,337, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 1½mi. 4th_$3,012, hcp, 3YO up, 1. 5th_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 6th_$5,422, stk, 3YO up, 1½mi. Va Rapido Stakes Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile. Toque Y Rotacion128Kai132. Levantate Bebe121Sound Court110. Pastrami121Juan Es Bravo130.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Early Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Larry's Legend (L), 121W. Barnett9-7-5Jeffrey Metz20/1. 4Head for Business (L), 124K. Desormeaux2-4-2Robert Hess, Jr.7/2. 5Wearenotbadpeople (L), 121E. Maldonado2-x-xRyan Hanson5/2. 6So Cal Memory (L), 121F. Prat7-x-xPeter Miller4/1. 7Irresistibly Sexy (L), 121T. Pereira3-x-xIan Kruljac5/1. 8Pick Your Bid (L), 121M. Gutierrez5-3-7Antonio Garcia30/1. 9Warrens Candy Man (L), 121J. Hernandez6-3-5Craig...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Tuesday September 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Belcarra Park (M), 119J. Sanchezx-x-xMark Cloutier. 5Soaringforthesun (L), 119A. Reyes2-x-xEdgar Mendoza. 2nd-$18,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Guns N Ammo (L), 117A. Marti5-4-1Steve Henson. 2McMurphy (L), 124S. Morales6-1-5Patty Leaney. 3Baktura (L), 120A. Reyes4-1-2Craig MacPherson.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Entries, Friday September 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Tuffgirlsdontcry (L), 120J. Hernandez1-6-1Kathleen Demasi9/5. 4Buff's in Love (L), 120T. Conner4-2-3Michael Stidham8/5. 6Ornery Angel (L), 120J. Berrios6-6-6Thomas Smith8/1. 7Fast Intentions (L), 120J. Hernandez1-4-3Cody Beattie2/1. 8Given Achance (L), 120M. Inirio6-8-3Heather O'Hern12/1. 9Gottaflathaveher (L), 118D. Cora2-4-7Jose Bobadilla12/1. 2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares,...
