BC-Results Saratoga-13-Add

Welcome to the 2021 edition of nobody's favorite feature, the Chris Ass/Sir Mix-A-Lot B1G Butt Trophy! If you have no clue what the hell that means, feel free to check out last year's Season Wipe Up, which includes even more hyperlinks to previous editions. If you're already familiar, take a peek at the schedule, then head to the comments and go full Garpage Pail Kids. Either way, don't forget to flush.