BC-Results Saratoga-13-Add
13th_$50,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy. 10 (9) Home for Christmas (J.Rosario)10.805.904.10. Off 6:52. Time 1:45.07. Firm. Scratched_Bella Principessa, Reeley Psyched, Killoean Rose, Elegant Laoban. Also Ran_Constitutionalrage, Love's Misery, Grace in Motion, Sister Luck, Tessler, Decreed, She's On Point, Spanish Dreamer, Dancing Firefly. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-2-2-10) 5 Correct Paid $166.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-2-2-10) 4 Correct Paid $58.75. $1 Pick 3 (2-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $39.00. $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-8) paid $349.00. $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-8-6) paid $517.15. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $10.30. $1 Exacta (10-5) paid $47.75. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $9,406,527. IST $41,974,989.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0