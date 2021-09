Mr. Tracy “T. A.” Lane from Timberland Times in Pineland is reporting the passing of another of Sabine County’s public servants. Prominent Pineland resident Kenneth L. Smith has passed away at the age of 74. Kenneth was presently serving as president of the school board for West Sabine ISD, where he has served as a school board member and president for several years in different tenures. He has also been involved in several other community roles and organizations. His family has announced that service details are pending and will be announced later.