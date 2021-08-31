Cancel
Caught On Camera: Man Robs Bronx Barbershop At Gunpoint, Gets Away With Nearly $30K Worth Of Property

By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Bronx barbershop, making off with nearly $30,000 worth of property.

Video shows the suspect walk into the E.T. Barbershop on 183rd Street in the Belmont section Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088W2Z_0bg2u0qC00

Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Bronx barbershop on Aug. 26, 2021, making off with nearly $30,000 worth of property. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say he then pulled out a gun while the barber was giving a customer a haircut.

The barber can be seen handing over several items, including gold chains, a Rolex watch, other jewelry, two cell phones and $700 in cash.

Police estimate the total value of the stolen items to be $28,500.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 28.

CBS New York

CBS New York

