Caught On Camera: Man Robs Bronx Barbershop At Gunpoint, Gets Away With Nearly $30K Worth Of Property

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Bronx barbershop, making off with nearly $30,000 worth of property.

Video shows the suspect walk into the E.T. Barbershop on 183rd Street in the Belmont section Thursday.

Police say he then pulled out a gun while the barber was giving a customer a haircut.

The barber can be seen handing over several items, including gold chains, a Rolex watch, other jewelry, two cell phones and $700 in cash.

Police estimate the total value of the stolen items to be $28,500.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on August 28.