Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

UFOs Over Galisteo and Other Stories of New Mexico’s History

newmexiconomad.com
 6 days ago

New Mexico’s state archives offer a rich collection of documents from the Spanish, Mexican, and Territorial periods. Robert J. Tórrez has mined this collection to produce a series of thirty-six articles that give us an idea of the stark reality of everyday life: what ordinary people went through to feed and protect their families, keep warm, worship their God, deal with government bureaucracies, and enjoy a few of life’s pleasures. Previously published in periodicals with small local circulation, these essays are now available to the broader audience they deserve.

newmexiconomad.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime And Punishment#Ufos#Spanish#Mexican#Indian Relations#Pueblo#Chinese#New Mexicans#El Paso Del Norte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy