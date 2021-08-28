UFOs Over Galisteo and Other Stories of New Mexico’s History

New Mexico’s state archives offer a rich collection of documents from the Spanish, Mexican, and Territorial periods. Robert J. Tórrez has mined this collection to produce a series of thirty-six articles that give us an idea of the stark reality of everyday life: what ordinary people went through to feed and protect their families, keep warm, worship their God, deal with government bureaucracies, and enjoy a few of life’s pleasures. Previously published in periodicals with small local circulation, these essays are now available to the broader audience they deserve.