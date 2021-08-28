Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois starts Bielema era with win over Nebraska

By Alessandra Pontbriand
newschannel20.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois started the head coach Bret Bielema's era with a 30-22 win over Nebraska, but the win did not come without adversity. In the first quarter starting quarterback Brandon Peters went down hard on a sack, exiting the game with an injury to his left shoulder. Backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski stepped up in a big way, completing 12 of 15 passes with two touchdowns and leading Illinois to a week one win. The Rutgers transfer impressed his teammates with his preparation to come through when the team needed him most.

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Football
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Ford
Person
Isaiah Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wics#Rutgers#Cornhuskers#Tfl#Utsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
New York City, NYNBC News

Death toll rises to 49 after Ida batters East Coast

The death toll rose to 49 on Friday as the East Coast cleaned up after the remnants of Ida unleashed destructive tornadoes and record rain and floods. The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 25 people died in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said six more people were missing.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy