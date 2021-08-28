Cancel
Peloton under investigation by Securities and Exchange Commission

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
Peloton, the maker of exercise treadmills that have been recalled due to injuries, is the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Exercise treadmill maker, Peloton, is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security have also subpoenaed documents from the company related to how it reported those injuries, Peloton said in a recent annual financial filing.

The home fitness company recalled the Tread and Tread+ treadmills last May after the death of a child and 70 other injuries involving the products. The Consumer Products Safety Commission requested the recall.

Pets and objects could also get drawn into the machines, causing injuries to users, the CPSC said.

The company is also the subject of numerous lawsuits, as it acknowledged in its annual 10-K report filed with the SEC on Friday.

The recalls are expected to cost Peloton $165 million in lost revenue, according to company estimates.

Peloton dropped the Tread and Tread+ products from its website following the recalls.

The site has a new model up that was “thoughtfully designed with safety in mind,” according to the company.

The new machines will be available Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.

