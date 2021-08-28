Cancel
‘Our Idiot Brother’ actor Matthew Mindler found dead near university campus

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
NBC NEWS

NBC NEWS — Child star Matthew Mindler was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania. He was reported missing a few days before.

Nineteen-year-old Mindler, known for “Our Idiot Brother”, was found on Saturday in Manor Township in Lancaster County.

His death is still being investigated, as reported by NBC News.

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time,” Millersville University president Daniel A. Wubah said in a statement on Twitter.

Law enforcement and university police had been searching for Mindler since Thursday when he was reported missing. He was last seen leaving his dorm room around 8 PM on Tuesday, according to the college.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

Matthew Mindler, Former Child Actor, Ruled Dead by Suicide

We have a tragic update on the passing of Matthew Mindler. Late last week, the former child actor was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania, days after he had been reported missing. According to The Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the 19-year-old died by suicide... although it's important to...
After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
The Week

Man who accosted NBC reporter during Hurricane Ida coverage arrested

The man who was seen on live TV accosting an NBC reporter during Hurricane Ida coverage has been arrested and hit with assault charges. Police said Thursday that 54-year-old Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Ohio was taken into custody and charged with simple assault, disturbing the peace, and violating an emergency curfew, The New York Times reports. Dagley, according to the Times, had already been on probation over a break-in incident in Ohio.
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
NBC’s Tom Costello tells story of friend with breakthrough COVID-19 case

NBC News correspondent Tom Costello is on TODAY and says he and his wife are fully vaccinated and had dinner outside with another fully vaccinated couple. A few days later, the other husband called Costello saying he tested positive for COVID-19. Costello tells TODAY what he and his wife plan to do ahead of their weekend travel plans.Sept. 3, 2021.
NBC News

Florida reports deadliest Covid surge since pandemic began

A new report shows that August was Florida’s deadliest month for Covid cases since the pandemic began, recording more than 1,300 deaths in the state. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders explains how officials are responding to the crisis and whether cases are still rising across the state.Sept. 3, 2021.
Sydney Mikayla: "I Think General Hospital Came at The Right Time"

General Hospital thespian Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) is opening up about her decision to join ABC's long-running medical drama. Speaking with Girls United, a platform created by Essence magazine for Gen Zers, Mikayla discussed how boarding GH was a great thing for her acting. The Emmy-nominated actress stated:. Growing up,...
'Our Idiot Brother' actor Matthew Mindler, who died by suicide, struggled with 'crippling anxiety,' mom says

Matthew Mindler, the child star who appeared in 2011's Our Idiot Brother, died by suicide — and his mother is speaking out about his struggle with anxiety. 19-year-old Mindler was a freshman at Millersville University in Lancaster County, Penn. He attended classes on Aug. 24 but was last seen at 8 p.m. that night — with surveillance video showing him leaving his dorm room and walking to a parking lot. On Wednesday, his family couldn't reach him, triggering a search the next day. A team of 40 people combed the area and the former child star's body was found Saturday in a wooded area in nearby Manor Township.

