Public Health

Ivermectin debacle exposes hypocrisy of anti-vaccine crowd

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soar, misinformation is persuading some people to grasp for unproven treatments. CNN's Pamela Brown reports this includes an anti-parasitic medicine for horses and cows.

www.grandrapidsmn.com

Comments / 403

Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
Minot, NDThe Dickinson Press

Port: Anti-vaccine demagogues keep dying from COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. — At one point, conservative talk radio host Phil Valentine recorded a song parody mocking COVID-19 vaccinations and masking. “Let me tell you how it will be, and I don’t care if you agree, ‘Cause I’m the Vaxman, yeah I’m the Vaxman,” he sang, set to the music of "Tax Man by the Beatles. “If you don’t like me coming round, be thankful I don’t hold you down.”
Pharmaceuticals
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
Public Health
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
U.S. Politics

These COVID facts convinced the U.S. to call for vaccine booster shots

Why did the Biden administration recently call for people to get COVID-19 booster shots? Well, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention convinced the Biden administration to make the call. Why did Biden call for COVID-19 booster shots?. Sources recently told Politico that there was new CDC...
Kansas State

Kansas Republican legislator and family physician has thoughts for vaccine conspiracists. Here's his fact check.

It’s past time to get vaccinated. Every day I have spirited discussions with unvaccinated patients in my family medicine clinic. Fortunately, their numbers are diminishing. The politicization of the COVID-19 vaccinations at the crossroads of individual rights opposing public health initiatives is unlike any conflict I have ever seen in health care.
Pharmaceuticals

Anti-vaccine forces pushing ivermectin. Officials say it’s toxic, dangerous

Don’t take ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, to prevent or treat COVID-19, health officials warn. For months, ivermectin has become touted by people opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine as a way to prevent or treat COVID-19, despite the lack of scientific evidence the drug has any effect on preventing the disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved ...
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccine shows hypocrisy of Left

*Editor’s note: One interviewee will remain anonymous to avoid any blowback. In recent years, the Black Lives Matter movement has brought awareness to the abuse of power within the police force. With the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, many Americans – most left-leaning politically – began to...

