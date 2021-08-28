Cancel
Afghanistan live updates: US warns Americans to leave Kabul airport 'immediately'; Biden says another Kabul attack 'highly likely'

Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned of a “specific, credible threat” at the airport in Kabul on Saturday night and told those hoping to be evacuated to “leave the airport area immediately.”. President Joe Biden warned earlier Saturday that it was "highly likely" the Kabul airport -- the scene of...

World
Politics
U.S. Politics
Army
WorldWashington Examiner

Biden's Afghanistan mess may be worse than Britain's infamous retreat

As the last American forces left Kabul, many pundits, especially those who wanted to paint the withdrawal as a success, drew parallels to the infamous British retreat from Kabul after the first Anglo-Afghan War. MSNBC’s Rick Stengel said , "Here’s a disastrous withdrawal. When the British left Afghanistan in 1842,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

The Taliban reportedly struck a deal with U.S. to escort Americans to Kabul's airport. A U.S. defense official said 'it worked beautifully.'

The Biden administration continually tried to assure Americans that the Taliban was cooperating with the U.S. during its withdrawal from Afghanistan over the last few weeks after the group took Kabul. Now, citing two U.S. defense officials, CNN reports that the U.S. military struck a deal with the Taliban that led to the latter escorting Americans to the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport during that time.
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
WorldBoston Globe

US warns of threat at Kabul airport, tells citizens to ‘leave immediately’

The U.S. Embassy warned Americans to stay away from the Kabul airport and told anyone outside the perimeter to “leave immediately,” citing unnamed security threats. The British and Australian governments issued similar warnings, with Australian officials describing “an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack.”. The warnings came as...
WorldMarietta Daily Journal

Afghanistan’s neighbors see opportunity and peril in Taliban takeover

It’s not exactly a reprise of the “Great Game,” the fierce competition among 19th century empires seeking plunder and power in Central Asia. But the abrupt end of the American era in Afghanistan has left the country’s neighbors eyeing one another warily, sensing both opportunity and peril. “There’s a geopolitical...
Foreign Policythedallasnews.net

US presses Pakistan to cooperate on fighting with ISIS-K

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Biden administration is pressing Pakistan to cooperate on fighting terrorist groups such as Islamic State - Khorasan (ISIS-K) and Al Qaeda. Nahal Toosi, writing in POLITICO, said that in response to help to the US,...
Presidential Electionsheltonherald.com

The Latest: Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Iran’s president is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country, where he hopes peace will return after Western troops have left and the Taliban have seized control. Speaking on state TV on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi said that the Afghan people should vote to...
Politicsbatonrougenews.net

Russia not interested in Afghanistan's disintegration

Moscow [Russia], September 3 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Moscow is not interested in the disintegration of Afghanistan as there will be "no one to talk to". Putin also stressed that many radical forces are present in Afghanistan apart from the Taliban, reported Sputnik. "The Taliban...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Ahmad Massoud—Opposing the Taliban in Panjshir

Today on "Hot Wash," host John Sorensen and RealClearDefense Editor David Craig speak with Kamal Alam, a nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and advisor to Ahmad Massoud who is opposing the Taliban from the Panjshir valley. In 1992, following the defeat of the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, a loose alliance of mujahideen militias assaulted Kabul, toppling the Communist government. One of those militias was led by the charismatic commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, the “lion of the Panjshir.” Massoud’s Tajik forces joined with Uzbek and Hazara factions to form the Northern Alliance. Massoud’s home and nearly impenetrable fortress was the Panjshir valley, roughly 70 miles north of Kabul, from which he defied repeated assaults by the Soviets and then later the Taliban in the Civil War that followed the Communist collapse. During the rise of the Taliban in the 1990s, Massoud became the eyes and ears for western intelligence, prophetically warning about the rise of foreign fighters that became Al Qaeda. Ultimately, he was assassinated by Al Qaeda just two days before the September 11 attacks on the US. But, Massoud’s Northern Alliance proved essential in early US victories over the Taliban. 20 years later, in the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the rapid collapse of the Afghan National Army, some Afghans are still resisting the Taliban takeover. One of those groups is led by Massoud’s 32-year old son Ahmed Massoud, who has returned to the Panjshir valley that proved so defensible for his father. Calling themselves the National Resistance Front or NRF, the small group of Tajiks and former ANA commandos, have vowed to oppose the Taliban and even claim to have recently secured three districts neighboring the Panjshir. Subscribe to the Morning Recon newsletter at https://www.realcleardefense.com/daily_newsletters/ for a daily roundup of news and opinion on the issues that matter for military, defense, veteran affairs, and national security. Be sure to subscribe to Hot Wash on iTunes or wherever you listen to podcasts. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/realclear-defense-presents-hot-wash/id1575373700.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: What rise of Taliban means for Pakistan

For some Western powers hoping to influence the new Taliban government, there are hopes that Pakistan could play a role as a mediator. The country has a unique relationship with Afghanistan. They share a 2,570km (1,600 mile) border. They are significant trading partners. There are numerous cultural, ethnic and religious connections. The former Afghan leader Hamid Karzai once described the two countries as "inseparable brothers".

