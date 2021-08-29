Puerto Rican, Hispanic communities celebrate heritage with downtown parade

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic community on Saturday celebrated their heritage in downtown Buffalo with a parade.

This was the 19th year for the event. As in years past, flags representing Puerto Rico and all Hispanic countries were posted along Niagara Street as the group marched from Niagara Square to Pennsylvania Street.

Saturday's events also included a health fair, Roberto Clemente mural dedication, and much more.

"Unfortunately there's been some negativity, with respect to immigrants and people of color and what they bring to this country, and it is my firm belief that we bring value to this country," Buffalo City Court judge Betty Calvo-Torres said.

"We bring economic development to this country, we bring growth in so many ways, and so we have to be mindful to not let negativity define who and what we are, but we as a people define who and what we are."

Buffalo Police officer Jonathon Negron, who was seriously injured in a crash last month and spent a week in the hospital, was an honorary host for Saturday's parade.

A moment of silence was also held for the service members killed in Afghanistan this week, four of whom had Hispanic roots.

