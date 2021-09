Pregnancy is a significant moment in one's life that is equal parts awe-inspiring (you're literally growing a human being inside of you) and stressful (you have to give up wine). On the list of pregnancy stressors—worrying about what's in your skin-care products. While pregnancy can bring an onslaught of skin issues, like dark spots and acne, you may not be able to reach for your go-to products. To help you navigate this unnerving time, we reached out to medical experts on what ingredients to avoid and what alternative ones to look for when it comes to addressing pregnancy skin.