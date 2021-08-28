Sandburg goats 'ecstatic' to see visitors again; Pasture re-opens following COVID closure.
More than 2,000 people have visited the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site goats since the pasture reopened July 30. Sandburg officials are following COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Division of Public Health. The barn is still closed because the space would become too crowded to allow for social distancing, according to Park Ranger Lia Beddingfield.independenttribune.com
