Sandburg goats 'ecstatic' to see visitors again; Pasture re-opens following COVID closure.

REDDING, Calif. — Joe Rogen, an American comedian and podcast host, announced Wednesday that he took Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, to treat his recent COVID-19 infection. This is after health officials have repeatedly warned people that it should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Ivermectin has not been approved by the FDA or the CDC to prevent or treat COVID-19. But unfortunately, it hasn’t stopped people in Shasta County from buying this drug right off the shelves.